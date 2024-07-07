Egyptian Singer Sherine Files Assault Case Against Ex-Husband

Famed Egyptian singer, Sherine Abdel Wahab, has filed a police report against her ex-husband, singer and composer Hossam Habib, accusing him of physical assault — the latest in a series of public controversies involving the two, state media reported on 6 July.

The report, filed at the Fifth Settlement Police Station in New Cairo, comes amid allegations that Habib assaulted Abdel Wahab at her home, causing injuries.

Abdel Wahab is also accusing Habib of stealing money and a mobile phone.

The conflict reportedly began when Habib intervened in a dispute between Abdel Wahab and one of her daughters, escalating the situation. Abdel Wahab subsequently went to the police to file an assault report.

Habib was subsequently detained and taken into custody for investigation. He has since been released on bail, but the investigation remains open.

A medical report on Abdel Wahab, obtained by local media, indicates injuries to the right eye, nose, forehead, left forearm, and bruises on the right side of the neck and the upper right side of the chest.

The incident sparked nationwide support for the singer, raising concerns over her safety and security. Social media users began a campaign on social media called ‘Save Sherine’, trending quickly across the country.

This assault follows weeks of turmoil for Abdel Wahab, who recently accused her brother of taking control of her social media accounts and selling them. The company responsible for managing her accounts dismissed the allegations. Abdel Wahab’s brother responded by stating he would seek legal action against the accusations.

The singer also faces ongoing disputes with Rotana, the record label of her latest album. During a concert in Kuwait in May, she accused the company of delaying her new album, an issue that remains unresolved as she awaits a judicial decision.

Sherine’s tumultuous five-year marriage to Habib, which ended in 2023, was marked by several publicized conflicts.

