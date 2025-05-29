Israel Approves 22 New Settlements in the West Bank

On Thursday 29 May, Israeli ministers approved the establishment of 22 new Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank, which marks the largest expansion of settlements in decades.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and Defence Minister Israel Katz announced this move, stating it reinforces Israel’s strategic grip on the area and prevents the establishment of a Palestinian state, which they argue could threaten national security.

International law considers these settlements illegal, a view firmly disputed by Israel.

Palestinian leadership has condemned the decision as a “dangerous escalation,” further complicating an already fraught landscape in Israeli-Palestinian relations.

The Likud party, led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, hailed the settlements as a “once-in-a-generation decision.”

They emphasize the strategic importance of these communities, particularly along the eastern border with Jordan, as part of a broader vision to fortify Israel’s national security.

Currently, approximately 700,000 Israeli settlers reside in over 160 settlements across the West Bank and East Jerusalem, territories that Palestinians envision for a future state.

This ongoing expansion has been characterized by the anti-settlement group Peace Now as a move that will “dramatically reshape the West Bank” and entrench the occupation further.

The announcement comes at a critical time, just ahead of an international conference set to address the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, aiming to revive discussions on a two-state solution.

The new settlements complicate peace negotiations and highlight the divide between Israeli and Palestinian aspirations for the future of the region.

In recent months, violence between Israeli forces and Palestinians in the West Bank has escalated, resulting in numerous casualties and heightened tensions.

Specifically, in 2025, the death toll of Palestinians at the hands of Israeli forces in the West Bank has reached 99, with 60 percent of these fatalities occurring in just four areas, including Jenin and the Nur Shams refugee camps.