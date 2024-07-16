Egypt Will Have eSIM in 2 Months: ICT Minister

Egypt will roll out eSIM services for the first time within the next two months, Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Amr Talaat, confirmed to Asharq News on 15 July.

“We are ready and very close to launching the eSIM service before the last quarter of this year,” Talaat stated.

The eSIM technology enables users to switch between network operators without needing a physical SIM card — allowing more than one phone number for devices and enhancing convenience for consumers.

Egypt’s mobile market includes four operators: Vodafone Egypt, Orange Egypt, Etisalat Misr, and the state-owned Telecom Egypt, which owns a 45 percent stake in Vodafone Egypt.

eSIM cards, which have existed in phones since 2016, are widely available in most smartphones today – including global brands like iPhones and Samsung Galaxy.

According to Apple, there are currently 69 states that support some form of eSIM activation. Egypt would become the 70th country to join the list.

