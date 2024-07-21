Egypt Ranks High in Arab World’s AI Readiness

Egypt ranked second in Africa and seventh in the Arab world in terms of its government’s readiness to implement artificial intelligence (AI), according to the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS) 2022 study on the Development of Artificial Intelligence in Egypt from 2010 to 2022.

By 2022, Egypt had firmly positioned itself in the field of AI, with roughly 246 companies specializing in the field.

A 2024 report by Ipsos, a global market research company, on views on AI in Egypt, revealed that only 36 percent of Egyptians are aware of AI. Among those, 21 percent acknowledged that AI-driven products and services have altered their daily lives over the past three to five years.

As for the perceived impact of AI, 30 percent of respondents see more benefits than drawbacks in AI-powered products and services, while 25 percent expressed excitement about these advancements.

The Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Amr Talaat, explained in July 2023, that Egypt has risen 17 places in the global ranking of skills related to AI, reflecting the government’s dedicated efforts to enhance AI usage and integration.

Egypt’s efforts towards developing AI and its technological sector have been ongoing for years.

Recent Efforts in AI

In 2021, the Egyptian government launched the National Council for Artificial Intelligence (NCAI), a governmental body in Egypt established to oversee and guide the development and implementation of (AI) technologies, bringing together governmental bodies, distinguished academics, and leading industry professionals in the AI field. The Council’s primary mission is to consolidate national efforts and shape Egypt’s AI strategy, while also developing various AI-related applications, as well as recommend capacity-building programs and enhance the skills and knowledge of the country’s talent.

In 2023, an AI-driven application, developed in cooperation with Alexandria University’s Faculty of Medicine, received approval for widespread deployment to diagnose diabetic retinopathy.

The tool was utilized in the early detection of diabetic retinopathy for one million citizens through 10 university hospitals across Egypt, and it has a proven accurate rate exceeding 95 percent.

AI in Education

On 15 July, Egypt’s Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Mohamed Ayman Ashour, unveiled an ambitious initiative to integrate AI and digital transformation across its institutions. The project, supported by an investment of EGP 10 billion (USD 207 million), is a cornerstone of the country’s national strategy for higher education and scientific research.

The project’s six primary objectives include establishing smart campuses, implementing electronic testing, creating electronic platforms, developing infrastructure, constructing advanced learning management systems, and enhancing educational content. This AI-driven approach aims to position Egypt at the forefront of educational innovation, fostering a more efficient and accessible learning environment.

Technology Driven Future

In a significant move to revolutionize AI across Africa, it was announced in June, that Egypt’s Information Technology Industry Development Agency (ITIDA) has teamed up with Techne Summit, an international event that bridges investment and entrepreneurship across multiple industries in the Mediterranean startup ecosystem. This collaboration seeks to position Egypt at the forefront of the continent’s AI advancements.

The two companies signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), launching an ambitious initiative titled “AI Accelerate: Nurturing Tomorrow’s Tech Champions in Africa,” a three-year program designed to weave AI into the economic and social fabric, aiming to foster a sustainable, technology-driven future.

Central to this initiative is the Corporate Innovation Programme, which will serve as a crucial conduit linking AI startups with established corporations, fostering a dynamic environment for innovation and growth.

AI Technology for All Sectors

During the Invest EU Egypt Conference, held from 29 June to 30 June, Progressio Solutions, an advanced research, development (R&D), and consulting technology firm in Egypt, and Real AI B.V., a leading AI firm from the Netherlands signed a strategic partnership.

The strategic partnership aims to transform AI in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, through developing custom AI solutions tailored to sectors including energy, education, healthcare, and government. This initiative will also introduce AI-powered products specifically designed for the MENA market, emphasizing Arabic language processing and cultural relevance.

Egypt plans to keep pace with the swift advancements in communications and information technology, according to Prime Minister, Mostafa Madbouly. This plan includes a range of initiatives centered on six fundamental pillars: governance, enabling environment, infrastructure, data, human resources, and technology.