Netanyahu’s U.S. Congress Speech Fails to Advance Ceasefire

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit to the United States did not bring about a hoped-for breakthrough in negotiations for a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of captives. Instead, Netanyahu vowed to continue the war until “total victory,” disappointing those who anticipated progress toward peace.

Addressing U.S. lawmakers, Netanyahu sought to rally support for the Israeli war on Gaza. “America and Israel must stand together. When we stand together something really simple happens: We win, they lose,” he declared, drawing applause from some and stony silence from others. Notably, he wore a yellow pin to express solidarity with the Israeli captives held by Hamas.

Netanyahu’s speech quickly took a darker tone as he criticized war protests on U.S. college campuses and elsewhere, calling the protesters “useful idiots” for Israel’s adversaries. This remark drew shouts of applause from many in Congress but also silence from leading Democrats who did not stand to cheer.

The House chamber included freed former captives of Hamas and families of hostages. Security removed protesters from the gallery who displayed T-shirts with slogans demanding an end to the conflict and the release of captives.

Netanyahu, frequently accused of aligning with conservative and Republican causes, began his remarks with praise for President Joe Biden but soon shifted to laud former president and current presidential contender Donald Trump “for all he’s done for Israel.” This pivot underscored Netanyahu’s attempt to project himself as a respected statesman amid rising criticism at home and divided views on Israel in the U.S.

Security was tight around the Capitol, with tall steel barriers and police deploying pepper spray as thousands of protesters rallied, denouncing Netanyahu as a “war criminal” and calling for a ceasefire. Despite the protests, Netanyahu received a warm welcome from House Speaker Mike Johnson and other Republican lawmakers, earning a bipartisan standing ovation before speaking.

Netanyahu’s appearance made him the first foreign leader to address a joint meeting of Congress four times, surpassing Winston Churchill. However, over 50 Democrats and political independent Bernie Sanders boycotted the speech, with Vice President Kamala Harris notably absent due to a long-scheduled trip. Senator Ben Cardin served as “senator pro tempore” in her stead.

During his speech, Netanyahu thanked the U.S. for its military aid and intelligence support, calling for fast-tracking further assistance to expedite the end of the war in Gaza and prevent a broader regional conflict. He framed the war in Gaza as a battle for survival, calling for a demilitarized Gaza under Israeli military control and rejecting the prospect of a two-state solution.

The address, however, was not without its critics. Many Democrats who attended the speech did so despite their reservations, with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer previously calling for new elections in Israel. Additionally, families of hostages expressed frustration with Netanyahu, fearing his visit turned the humanitarian issue of the hostages into a political one.

Following the speech, Former Speaker of the House and leading Democrat Nancy Pelosi condemned Netanyahu’s speech, referring to it on X (formerly Twitter) as “by far the worst presentation of any foreign dignitary invited and honoured with the privilege of addressing the Congress of the United States”.

Protests outside the Capitol highlighted the growing political divide over the war in Gaza. Demonstrators condemned the killings of over 39,000 Palestinians and Netanyahu’s inability to secure the release of Israeli and American captives.

As Netanyahu continues his U.S. visit with scheduled meetings with President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and former President Donald Trump, the political and humanitarian crises surrounding the Gaza conflict remain unresolved.