Egyptians Urged to Reconsider Lebanon Travel

EgyptAir issued an urgent advisory on Sunday evening, urging customers to review and modify their flight bookings to and from Beirut.

This notice comes amid escalating regional tensions between Israel and Lebanon’s Hezbollah, prompting travelers to reassess their plans due to potential military escalation.

EgyptAir has advised local customers to contact the hotline 1717 or landline 090070000, and international customers to call +97142306666 or +966122297777 for any inquiries.

The company also mentioned that passengers can visit the website, or go to the nearest EgyptAir sales office or travel agent for assistance.

In recent days, numerous governments have urged their citizens to leave Lebanon due to rising tensions. Among the latest to issue such warnings are France, Canada, and Jordan, following similar advisories from the United States and Britain.

The recent alerts come amid escalating tensions, with Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs suggesting a potential full-scale war against Hezbollah. This follows the group’s alleged role in a deadly airstrike on the Golan Heights on 27 July.

Tensions surged further when an Israeli strike targeted high-ranking Hezbollah commander Fouad Shokr in southern Beirut’s Dahieh district.

In response, on 3 August, Egypt’s Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty expressed Cairo’s support for Lebanon and voiced deep concern over the escalating regional situation during a call with his Lebanese counterpart, Abdallah Bou Habib.

He also condemned Israel’s policy of targeted assassinations, asserting that it jeopardizes international peace and security.

Abdelatty emphasized that “Egypt has intensified its diplomatic efforts with regional and international parties to de-escalate the situation in the region.” He also highlighted ongoing efforts to implement a prisoner-detainee exchange agreement in Gaza.

Hezbollah is a Shiite Muslim political party and militant group based in Lebanon. Backed by Iran, the group is driven by its opposition to Israel and resistance to Western influence in the Middle East.

Following the onset of the Gaza conflict in October, the group has been involved in near-daily exchanges of fire with Israeli forces in support of Hamas, asserting that its attacks are aimed at military positions across the border.