Egypt’s Ahmed Elgendy Makes Olympics History With Gold Medal

In a historic moment for Egypt and Africa, Ahmed Elgendy has secured the first-ever gold medal for his country in the Modern Pentathlon at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

The 24-year-old athlete delivered an extraordinary performance, setting a new world record with a remarkable 1,555 points in the final.

Elgendy, who previously won a silver medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, demonstrated his exceptional skill and determination throughout the competition. His journey to the gold began with a record-breaking performance in the semifinals, where he set a new Olympic record with 1,516 points.

He then surpassed this achievement in the final, earning his place at the top of the podium and etching his name in Olympic history.

This victory is not only a first for Egypt but also a landmark achievement for the African continent in the Modern Pentathlon.

Elgendy’s triumph marks Egypt’s third medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics, following Sara Samir’s silver in weightlifting and Mohamed El-Sayed’s bronze in fencing.