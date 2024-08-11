Egypt to Bid for 2036, 2040 Olympics: African Olympic Committee Head

Egypt is preparing to bid for the 2036 and 2040 Summer Olympics, according to the head of the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA), Mustapha Berraf.

“Egypt will bid for 2036 and 2040,” Berraf revealed during a press conference on 11 August.

In 2022, Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi granted approval for the country’s Ministry of Youth and Sports to prepare a bid for the 2036 Olympics. Berraf’s announcement, however, reveals that Egypt is also setting sights for 2040 if the bid for 2036 is unsuccessful.

If successful in its bid for the 2036 Olympics, Egypt would become the first Arab and African country to host the Summer Olympics.

The country previously attempted to host the 2008 Summer Olympics but failed to make the International Olympic Committee’s shortlist.

Egypt’s efforts to become a venue for global sporting events come in light of recent construction and infrastructure developments in the past decade — chief among them Egypt’s new state-of-the-art International Olympic City, located in the New Administrative Capital.

Under construction since 2015, the complex will feature a national stadium with a capacity of 93,900 and 21 additional sports facilities.

Egypt can expect competition from other states, with Chile, Turkey, Indonesia, and India already submitting official bids for the 2036 Olympics. Berraf noted that another African bid could emerge, most likely South Africa.

The 2028 Summer Olympics will take place in Los Angeles, followed by Brisbane in 2032.

