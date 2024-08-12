President Sisi Appoints Nazir Ayyad as Egypt’s New Mufti

Photo Source: Al Ahram Online

President Abdel-Fattah Al-Sisi has appointed Nazir Ayyad as Egypt’s new Grand Mufti, effective 12 August. Ayyad, who succeeds Shawki Allam, will serve as the 20th Grand Mufti of Egypt and is expected to hold the position for a four-year term.

Ayyad, a prominent scholar within the Islamic Research Academy, has held various influential positions, including secretary-general of the academy. His appointment comes as part of President Sisi’s continued efforts to support religious institutions in Egypt.

Ayyad’s role as Grand Mufti will involve issuing fatwas (Islamic legal opinions), guiding the religious discourse, and contributing to the nation’s social and cultural development. His leadership is anticipated to play a crucial role in navigating contemporary issues within an Islamic framework.

The outgoing Grand Mufti, Shawki Allam, has served since 2013 and is recognized for his contributions to religious moderation and countering extremism. The transition marks a significant moment in Egypt’s religious leadership, with Nazir Ayyad expected to continue the mission of promoting moderate Islam and addressing modern societal challenges.