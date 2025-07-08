Internet, Phones Disrupted after Central Cairo Fire

A fire broke out on Monday in a central Cairo building housing a key telecom data centre, disrupting phone and internet services across the capital and leaving at least 22 people injured, according to Egypt’s health ministry.

The blaze started on the seventh floor of a 10-storey Telecom Egypt building in the Ramses area, a vital hub for telecommunications infrastructure, reported the Associated Press. Thick smoke billowed over the city as emergency responders arrived on the scene. Firefighters used ladders and water hoses to contain the flames, while security personnel cordoned off surrounding streets.

Most of the injuries were due to smoke inhalation, said Hossam Abdel Ghaffar, spokesperson for the Ministry of Health, in a statement. Ambulances and fire trucks remained stationed near the site as a precaution, while officials worked to prevent further spread.

The fire caused widespread communication issues, with many residents reporting difficulty making phone calls or accessing the internet. According to global internet observatory Netblocks, Egypt’s national internet connectivity dropped to just 62 percent of typical levels.

The internet outage also impacted financial services across the country, with Egyptians reporting being unable to pay using credit or debit cards in some instances.

Telecom Egypt and the National Telecom Regulatory Authority issued statements confirming that the fire broke out in one of the building’s equipment rooms. The building’s power was cut as a precaution, contributing to the temporary service blackout. Authorities said restoration efforts were underway and services would gradually return within hours.

The fire has since been brought under control, according to state media and a statement from the Cairo governor’s office.

Investigations into the cause of the fire are ongoing.