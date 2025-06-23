Suicide Bomber Strikes Church in Damascus Killing Dozens

A suicide bomber detonated an explosive belt inside Mar Elias Church in the Dweila neighborhood of Damascus on Sunday, 22 June, killing at least 20 people and injuring more than 50, Syrian officials reported.

In a statement, the Interior Ministry said, “A suicide bomber affiliated with the terrorist ISIS organization entered Saint Mar Elias Church in the Dweila district of the capital, Damascus, where he opened fire before detonating himself with an explosive vest.”

The attack marks the first deadly assault of its kind in the capital since the fall of the previous regime on 8 December, underscoring the ongoing security challenges facing Syria’s transitional authorities.

A security source, speaking to Reuters on condition of anonymity, confirmed that two men were involved in the attack, including the suicide bomber.

AFP reporters at the scene witnessed ambulances transporting victims as security forces established a cordon around the church. Inside, wooden pews were scattered, stained with blood, and the wooden altar was completely destroyed.

A young man, who declined to give his name, said outside the church, “Someone came in from outside carrying a weapon” before “starting to open fire.” He added, “Young men tried to stop him before he detonated himself.”

At a butcher shop across from the church, Ziad, 40, described hearing gunfire followed by an explosion, with shattered glass flying onto those nearby.

At the hospital, the emergency room was overwhelmed with chaos, patients crying out in pain, medical staff rushing to respond, and anxious families desperately searching for their loved ones. Four patients died after being admitted to the hospital.

The attack serves as a stark reminder of the persistent security challenges facing Syria’s new authorities. As the country continues its fragile transition, the international community’s calls for the protection of vulnerable minority groups remain more urgent than ever.