Egypt’s New Environmental Committee Aims to Drive Green Transition

Egypt has officially launched the Environmental and Climate Policy Committee, a newly-established body tasked with guiding Egypt towards a greener and sustainable future.

Under the leadership of Environment Minister Yasmine Fouad, the committee brings together many valuable members from the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Planning and Economic Development, International Cooperation, Finance, Local Development, Investment, Electricity and Energy, Petroleum, and Industry.

The first meeting of the Environmental and Climate Policy Committee, held on 10 August, was led by Fouad to discuss the committee’s objectives as well as to define the roles and responsibilities of its members.

The meeting was attended by representatives from the Environmental Affairs Agency, the Ministry of Environment’s Office for Multilateral Agreements, the Ministry of Environmental Policies, and the Ministry of Local Development, as well as members of the committee from various ministries.

The committee’s primary function is to develop a unified strategy for a sustainable future and establish precise objectives, identify key tasks, and oversee the implementation of structural reforms across political, economic, and social spheres, according to Fouad.

The committee aims to drive the green transition outlined in the Ministry of Planning and Economic Development’s strategy, Fouad emphasized. Through facilitating synergy with key organizations, the committee seeks to promote national ownership, ensure consistency, and integrate its initiatives effectively across all relevant sectors.

Initially, the Ministry of Environment collaborated with the Ministry of International Cooperation and the World Bank to tackle climate change. However, the scope of these efforts has since expanded, with the Ministry currently working alongside other governmental bodies on a range of critical issues, including mitigation strategies, carbon reduction, and concerns within the electricity and petroleum sectors.

The Environment Minister stressed that this joint approach highlights the necessity for a cohesive stance on Egypt’s climate change strategy, national contributions, and negotiating position, noting that it could aid in securing international funding.

Using the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development’s (OECD) report, Green Growth Policy Review of Egypt 2024, the committee plans to create a roadmap to tackle climate change and other environmental issues.

Fouad praised the engaging discussions among committee members by the end of the meeting and emphasized the commitment to creating a platform for ongoing communication. She also outlined plans to conduct a comprehensive review of all studies and projects negotiated by each represented organization, alongside an analysis of the findings from the OECD report.

To move forward, committee members planned to provide suggestions and feedback on the report, which will be discussed at the next meeting.

The committee aligns with Egypt’s 2030 Vision, which includes sustainability as one of its main guiding principles, an integrated and sustainable environmental system as its strategic goal, and focuses on pressing issues such as climate change.

One of the most prioritized climate change projects in Egypt is the Nexus of Water, Food, and Energy (NWFE) Program, according to Rania Al-Mashat, the Minister of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation.

The program is part of Egypt’s National Strategy for Climate Change 2050 and includes nine priority projects designed to increase renewable energy to 42 percent of the country’s electricity by 2035, aligning with Egypt’s climate goals.

Another key focus is air quality improvement through the “Managing Air Pollution and Climate Change in Greater Cairo” project. The initiative seeks to combat air pollution and climate change, with the goal of alleviating environmental challenges and enhancing the quality of life for Egyptians.