10 Dead, 7 Injured in Fayoum-Cairo Road Crash

Ten people died, and seven others were injured in a crash involving a trailer and multiple cars on the Fayoum-Cairo Desert Road early on Monday, 26 August.

The accident occurred when a trailer collided with several cars at the entrance to the Maymna Residences, within the jurisdiction of the Sennurs Police Department.

First responders and nine ambulances arrived at the scene, transporting the injured to Fayoum General Hospital.

The wreckage has been cleared, and traffic has returned to normal. The trailer driver is in custody and will be tested for drugs. The Public Prosecution has launched an investigation into the crash.

Minister of Social Solidarity Nevine El-Kabbaj has authorized aid for the families of the deceased and compensation for the injured, based on the severity of their injuries.

Such incidents underscore a recurring issue with road safety in Egypt.

According to a report by the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS), the number of road accident injuries rose to 71,016 in 2023, up 27% from 55,991 in 2022.