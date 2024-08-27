//Skip to content
Egyptian Authorities Arrest Driver for Harassing a 7-Year-Old Girl in Banha

August 27, 2024
mm

By Nadine Tag

Journalist

The perpetrator. Photo credit: MoiEgy/Facebook.
On 26 August, a man in Banha, Qalyubia Governorate, reported to the police that his seven-year-old daughter was walking in the street, when a van pulled up, and the driver harassed her and performed indecent acts in front of her. The young girl was stunned and the driver abruptly fled the scene.

Director of Qalyubia Security, Abdel Fattah El-Kossas, was notified of the incident and shortly assembled a research team. 

According to the Egyptian Ministry of Interior’s statement on Facebook,  “After following legal procedures, the suspect—a driver residing in the jurisdiction of the First Benha Police Station—was identified and apprehended along with the vehicle used in the crime. When confronted, he confessed to committing the offense.”

The Public Prosecution has ordered the detention of the driver for four days pending investigation, with the charge of sexually harassing a child on a public road and assaulting her.

The case has been forwarded to the prosecution for further investigation, and the prosecution has taken over the investigation.

