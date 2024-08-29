Kamala Harris Hires Egyptian-American Lawyer to Support Campaign

In a strategic move to bolster her presidential campaign, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris has enlisted the expertise of Brenda Abdelall, an Egyptian-American lawyer and former Department of Homeland Security (DHS) official, to spearhead outreach efforts to Arab American voters.

The appointment of Abdelall is seen as a targeted effort to engage with a community that has expressed frustration with the U.S. administration’s stance on the Israel-Gaza conflict. Harris, facing a competitive race against Republican candidate and former President Donald Trump, is seeking to secure support from Arab and Muslim Americans—groups that played a pivotal role in President Joe Biden’s 2020 victory but have since grown disillusioned with the administration’s policies.

Abdelall, who brings nearly two decades of experience in public policy, national security, and civil rights, will be tasked with addressing the concerns of Arab American voters. Her extensive background includes serving as Senior Counselor to the DHS Secretary and as Chief of Staff for the department’s Civil Rights Office. Abdelall’s expertise is particularly relevant as the Arab American community grapples with the implications of U.S. foreign policy in the Middle East, especially regarding the ongoing war on Gaza.

In addition to Abdelall, Harris has also appointed Nasrina Bargzie, an Afghan American lawyer, to lead outreach efforts to Muslim Americans. The dual appointments underscore the campaign’s recognition of the critical role these communities could play in determining the election’s outcome.

Michigan, home to one of the largest Arab and Muslim American populations in the United States, is a key state in this election. In the 2020 election, Biden secured a significant portion of the Arab and Muslim vote, but recent events and continued support for Israel have led to a growing sense of discontent within these communities.

Prior to her position at the DHS, Abdelall worked at New York University as a Deputy Chief Compliance Officer and Resident Instructor and at the Washington DC-based Muslim Advocates as a director.

Beyond her professional accomplishments, Abdelall, who holds a Juris Doctor from the University of Michigan Law School, is also the founder of midEATS, a platform dedicated to promoting Middle Eastern cuisine and culture.

There are nearly 3.5 million Arab Americans living in the US, of which an estimated 250,000 are first or second generation Egyptians.