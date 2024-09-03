Direct Flights From London to Luxor to Resume After 10 Year Pause

Luxor International Airport will begin welcoming direct flights from London Gatwick Airport, operated by EasyJet, one of the United Kingdom’s (UK) largest budget airlines. The flights will run twice weekly, every Monday and Thursday, starting 1 November..

Mohamed Hassan, a member of the Luxor Chamber of Travel and Tourism Companies, told Al Masry Al Youm that this initiative is “exciting”, as it comes after nearly a decade-long hiatus to the London-Luxor route.

To attract more tourists to the route, a new advertising campaign was launched in London, featuring individuals dressed as the ancient Egyptian god Anubis, promoting the different attractions of Luxor.

The return of these flights is expected to significantly increase the number of British tourists visiting Luxor, a city renowned for its ancient temples and tombs, including the iconic Valley of the Kings and the Karnak Temple.

The move also reflects EasyJet’s broader strategy to diversify its winter destinations across Europe and North Africa.

The company is also expanding its services to Egypt with new winter flights to Sharm El Sheikh from Liverpool. This will allow EasyJet to operate more seats to Egypt from the UK than any other airline.

The inaugural flight to Sharm El Sheikh will take off on 14 February 2025, operating twice weekly on Mondays and Fridays throughout the winter.

In a related effort, Luxor’s Governor, Abdel Mottaleb Amara, has been actively coordinating with local tourism stakeholders, including hotels, tour guides, and the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, to ensure a successful season.

This renewed focus on tourism is part of Egypt’s ambitious plan to attract 30 million tourists by 2028. In the first half of 2024 alone, Egypt reported 7.069 million tourists, generating USD 6.6 billion (EGP 320 billion) in revenue, highlighting tourism’s importance as a key foreign currency source for the nation.