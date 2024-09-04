Egyptian Oasis of Hope Project Continues Supporting Drug Recovery

The ‘Oasis of Hope’ project, a part of the non-governmental organization (NGO) Caritas-Egypt, works on raising awareness about the dangers of drug use and providing the most effective detoxification methods for addicts in its treatment center.

Caritas Egypt reports that the age of drug addiction among children has dropped from 12 to as young as nine, a crisis that needs addressing as it poses significant threats to society and health. Additionally, drug abuse among Egyptians aged 15 to 60 was reported at 10 percent, with drug addiction affecting 2.4 percent of this population as of 2020.

Attending to the spread of drug abuse, the ‘Oasis of Hope’ treatment center, located on the Cairo-Alexandria Road on a 33-acre farm, aims to be a safe space that supports individuals seeking to change their lives.

At the center, a 40-bed facility run by a dedicated team of psychiatrists, social workers, and former patients who now work as treatment supervisors, nearly every bed is occupied each month, according to Engy Zaher, a project manager at Caritas Egypt.

Patients start a 90-day program with Caritas Egypt’s ‘Oasis of Hope’, after the completion of the medication phase or detoxification, which could be conducted at Al-Azima Center for Addiction Treatment, the Armed Forces Medical Complex, or the General Secretariat of Mental Health and Addiction Treatment (GSMHAT).

The psychological and social rehabilitation program at the ‘Oasis of Hope’ uses cognitive behavioral therapy to address and change negative thought patterns and behaviors. This approach helps individuals recognize and understand their thoughts and abilities, replace harmful elements with positive ones, and improve their mental health and daily coping skills.

Once the patient completes the recovery period, they continue to receive follow-up care with the ‘Oasis of Hope’ for at least a year.

The number of addicts seeking rehabilitation is increasing, as the Egyptian Fund for Drug Control and Treatment of Addiction (FDCTA) reported on 12 August that its addiction treatment hotline, “16023” saw a surge in calls between January and July 2024, serving 92,605 individuals, including both new and returning patients.

Amr Osman, Director of the FDCTA, revealed that the main reasons for seeking treatment were financial difficulties, which accounted for 35 percent of cases, health-related issues at 25 percent, and concerns over job security, including fear of dismissal and legal troubles, making up 8 percent.

Caritas Egypt is Challenging Stigmas

As part of its 2027 strategic goals, Caritas Egypt focuses on rehabilitating vulnerable groups and combating deeply ingrained social stigmas and discrimination. The organization, which was established in 1967, strives to build a society that challenges stereotypes, particularly those affecting marginalized groups suffering from addiction. It also ensures that these individuals gain access to essential healthcare and psychiatric care.

Over the past three years, Caritas Egypt has extended its reach to over 500 individuals in recovery, providing crucial psychological and social rehabilitation services to combat misconceptions about those who recover, such as the belief that they will relapse or are violent.

These efforts have empowered these individuals to reintegrate into their families and communities, embracing new opportunities and contributing to society free from the constraints of addiction.

Caritas-Egypt is part of Caritas Internationalis NGO—a confederation of 162 national catholic relief development and social service organizations operating in 200 countries worldwide. It has been involved in Egypt’s national detoxification campaign since 1982 and has quickly gained recognition from the Egyptian Ministry of Social Affairs.

Caritas Egypt works in partnership with several key organizations, including the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Social Affairs, the Ministry of Interior, Narcotics Anonymous, the National Council for the Fight and Treatment of Addiction, and the National Fund.

Dedicated to fostering comprehensive and sustainable human development, Caritas Egypt focuses on the poor and marginalized. By empowering individuals to engage actively in their communities and addressing social, economic, and environmental challenges, Caritas Egypt aims to build a conscious and resilient society.