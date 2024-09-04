Two Confirmed Killed in Heliopolis Building Collapse

Two people have been killed and five were injured after a four-story building collapsed in the Heliopolis area of Cairo, according to state media Al-Ahram.

The search for more survivors continues, with authorities using loudspeakers to reach those trapped. It is unclear if any people remain missing. Civil protection teams are also working to rescue residents, using advanced equipment in the operation.

Initial investigations suggest that the building collapsed due to renovation work on the second floor. The property, originally licensed in 1972, had an additional floor added with a 1978 permit.

The modification weakened the building’s structural integrity according to Cairo Governor Ibrahim Saber.

Saber added that the initial report stated that the buildings adjacent to the collapsed one were not affected by the incident. This was confirmed by the engineering committee, which was formed to assess the situation.

This event is the most recent in a series of building collapses in Egypt, often caused by aging or unstable structures.

Construction projects in Egypt are frequently known for disregarding regulations, contributing to the regular occurrence of these collapses.