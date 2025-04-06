Egypt to Raise Minimum Wage for Public Sector Employees Starting July 2025

Egypt will raise the minimum wage to EGP 7,000 (USD 138) per month starting July as part of its 2025/2026 fiscal budget, with the lowest job grade set to receive an EGP 1,100 (USD 21) monthly increase in total compensation, Finance Minister Ahmed Kouchouk announced on Monday, 31 March.

This comes after a 2023 social support package introduced by President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, which raised the minimum wage for government employees to EGP 4,000.

Under the new measures, employees governed by the Civil Service Law will receive a 10 percent annual raise, while those outside the law will receive a 15 percent raise, with a minimum increase of EGP 150 (USD 2.9) per month.

The cost-of-living allowance will also rise from EGP 600 (USD 11) to EGP 1,000 (USD 20). An additional incentive of EGP 300 (USD 6) will be granted to all employees across job grades.

The salary adjustments will be implemented starting July 2025 and fall under a broader plan to support income growth amid rising living costs. Wage allocations in Egypt’s 2025/2026 fiscal budget will increase by 18.1 percent, reaching EGP 679.1 billion.

The budget also includes provisions to hire 75,000 teachers, 30,000 doctors, and 10,000 employees across various government bodies.

Approved by the Cabinet and referred to Parliament, the national draft budget targets EGP 3.1 trillion (USD 61.28 billion) in revenue, up 19 percent from the previous year, and EGP 4.6 trillion (USD 90.94 billion) in spending. It also aims for a four percent primary surplus and a reduction in public debt levels.

The minimum wage increase for public sector employees comes a month after the National Council of Wages (NCW) announced, in February 2025, that private sector workers would also see a raise in their base pay. Effective 1 March 2025, the minimum wage for private sector workers rose to EGP 7,000 (USD 139), up from EGP 6,000 (USD 119) set in April 2024.

Marking the sixth increase in three years, this increase is part of ongoing efforts to support living standards across Egypt’s workforce.