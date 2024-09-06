Al-Qassam Brigades Use Cairokee’s Tilka Al-Qadiya” as the Soundtrack for a New Video

Egyptian artist Amir Eid, the lead singer of the Egyptian band Cairokee, was trending on social media after Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, shared a video on 5 September, featuring the band’s song, Tilka Al-Qadiya (This is a Cause, 2024).

The video, currently trending on X, was posted on the Palestinian resistance group’s Telegram channel. It includes a message from Abu Obaida, a pseudonym referring to the longtime spokesperson of Hamas’ military wing, and visuals capturing the damage in Gaza.

The song, originally released on November 2023, by Cairokee in solidarity with the Palestinian people, quickly gained widespread attention following its use in the video.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, a user posted “When Al-Qassam creates a video using your song, Amir, and your amazing band Cairokee, known for its powerful messages, know that it’s the highest honor and level of recognition for your music.”

Others agreed that the use of the song was a “beautiful” gesture by Al-Qassam Brigades, honoring the Egyptian band and encouraging free voices around the world to support the cause and its resistance.

“Amir Eid and Cairokee have created something truly beautiful with their lyrics, melody, and portrayal of a harsh reality and deep commitment to a noble cause,” a user on X also wrote, wishing blessings and victory for everyone who made the video.

Another X user wrote, “Al-Qassam Brigades have released a video featuring the music of the beautiful Egyptian band Cairokee and singer Amir Eid. This is considered the highest honor and recognition for a young Arab artist today.”

The lyrics of the song, written by the Egyptian poet Mostafa Ibrahim, describe the Palestinian cause as the “inspiration for one generation after the other,” teaching “how one can live and die for a cause.”