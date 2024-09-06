Palm Hills Unveils Full Tuition Scholarship for Egyptians at Badya University

In a bold step towards supporting the educational aspirations of Egypt’s brightest minds, Palm Hills, one of the country’s leading real estate developers, has announced the launch of the Palm Hills Scholarship.

This full scholarship program is designed to provide outstanding students with the opportunity to pursue their academic dreams at the newly established Badya University, set to open its doors in September 2024.

The Palm Hills Scholarship covers all tuition fees, offering recipients the chance to study in one of five main faculties at Badya University, including Medicine, Dentistry, Physical Therapy, Business Administration & Economics, Computing, and Data Science.

This initiative is part of Palm Hills’ broader strategy to invest in education and empower the youth of Egypt. By providing top-tier educational opportunities and career pathways, Palm Hills aims to nurture a new generation of leaders who are equipped to meet the challenges of the future.

Badya University, established in partnership with the University of Texas Medical Branch ”UTMB”, represents a significant advancement in Egypt’s higher education landscape. The academic collaboration enhances the university’s educational and research offerings, ensuring that students and faculty have access to resources and opportunities that meet global standards.

Badya University is poised to provide an unparalleled educational experience. This aligns with Palm Hills’ vision of creating a sustainable city – Badya – which integrates education, entertainment, and sports services. As the first sustainable city in Cairo and the first smart city in West Cairo, Palm Hills aims to develop Badya as a comprehensive model for modern living.

The Palm Hills Scholarship is more than just financial aid; it is a pathway to success. Palm Hills is helping to shape the leaders of tomorrow, ensuring that they are prepared to contribute meaningfully to society and drive progress in Egypt and beyond.

As Badya University prepares to welcome its first cohort of students, the Palm Hills Scholarship stands as a testament to Palm Hills’ dedication to fostering excellence in education and creating opportunities for the youth of Egypt.

Students interested in applying for the scholarship can submit their applications starting from 4 September 2024 and can review the application requirements by clicking here.