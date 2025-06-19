Egypt Launches First Solar Power Plant in Djibouti

Egypt and Djibouti have officially laid the foundation stone on Wednesday 18 June for the first solar power plant in Djibouti, located in the village of Omar Kaji in the Arta region.

This significant project, announced by the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, aims to strengthen energy cooperation between the two nations, reflecting a commitment to sustainable development and mutual support.

The initiative is a collaborative effort between Egypt’s Ministry of Electricity and Renewable Energy and Djibouti’s Ministry of Energy, with financial backing from the Egyptian Agency of Partnership for Development.

The Arab Organization for Industrialization (AOI) is also involved in the technical execution of the project by showcasing a united front in advancing renewable energy solutions.

Key officials attended the launch ceremony, including Djibouti’s Minister of Energy, Younis Ali Gedi, and Major General Mohamed Osama Issa, Egypt’s deputy minister of electricity.

Their presence underscores the importance of this project, which follows President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi’s directives after his visit to Djibouti in April. This initiative is seen as a testament to the fraternal ties between the two countries.

During a preparatory visit by a high-level Egyptian delegation from 15-17 June, discussions focused on enhancing bilateral cooperation in the electricity and renewable energy sectors.

The solar power plant is expected to serve as a model for future collaborative efforts, with plans already underway to expand Djibouti’s national power grid and upgrade its wind energy capabilities in the Ghoubet region.

Both Egyptian and Djiboutian officials have hailed this project as a milestone that embodies their shared goals of sustainable energy access and South-South cooperation.