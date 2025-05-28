Egypt to Launch EGP 101 Billion Investment Guarantee Mechanism with EU Support

Egypt is set to roll out a new Investment Guarantee Mechanism in June 2025, in collaboration with the European Union, aiming to provide guarantees worth EUR 1.8 billion (EGP 101 billion).

Rania Al-Mashat, Minister of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation, announced this initiative during the Egyptian-Swedish Business Forum on Tuesday 27 May.

The mechanism is designed to attract private capital and channel impactful investments into key sectors such as energy, infrastructure, digital transformation, water, agriculture, and climate adaptation.

At the forum, attended by prominent Swedish and Egyptian officials, Al-Mashat emphasized the importance of this mechanism in enhancing Egypt’s investment landscape.

She highlighted that the guarantees are expected to unlock additional financing from European and global development banks, thereby expanding opportunities for the private sector, particularly for Swedish enterprises.

The minister also discussed recent economic reforms aimed at reinforcing macroeconomic stability and improving the business environment.

Al-Mashat underscored the critical role of Swedish companies in driving innovation and job creation within Egypt. She expressed a vision for further integration of Swedish expertise with Egypt’s development ambitions, ensuring that both nations can achieve shared economic goals.

The forum also served as a platform to strengthen ties between the two countries, with discussions focused on enhancing financial mechanisms and leveraging technology for sustainable development.

In addition to the Investment Guarantee Mechanism, Al-Mashat discussed Egypt’s proactive engagement with the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), designed to keep Egyptian exports competitive while supporting the global shift toward lower emissions.

The minister also reaffirmed the commitment to fostering partnerships that align with Egypt’s long-term economic strategies.