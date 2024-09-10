Egyptian Singer Saad El-Soghayar Arrested at Cairo Airport

Egyptian authorities detained Shaabi singer Saad El-Soghayar at Cairo International Airport earlier today after he was allegedly found in possession of illegal substances.

El-Soghayar, who was returning to Egypt after performing in the US, is known for his lively music and performances. He was stopped for a routine search after landing in Cairo following a tour in the US.

According to Youm7, airport authorities discovered electronic cigarettes and vaping devices containing cannabis oil, along with other materials listed on Egypt’s controlled substance schedule.

El-Soghayar reportedly admitted to possessing the items for personal use and not for distribution, claiming he was unaware that these products were prohibited in Egypt.

Authorities have ordered a review of airport security footage and instructed the police to gather further evidence. The seized items have been sent to a forensic laboratory to confirm whether they contain illegal drugs.

The case has now been referred to the Public Prosecution Office in Al Nozha district of Cairo, where prosecutors are investigating the circumstances of the arrest.

El-Soghayer could be facing up to a year in prison according to Article 39 of the Egyptian Penal Code which stipulates that any person caught using narcotic substances shall be punished with imprisonment for one year, in addition to being required to pay a fine ranging from EGP 1,000 to 3,000 (USD 21 to 62).

A similar incident took place in 2022 when actress Menna Shalaby was arrested upon arrival from the Netherlands for possessing products containing illegal narcotics. The court sentenced her to one year in prison and a fine of EGP 10,000 (USD 206) with the sentence suspended for three years.