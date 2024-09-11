German President Visits Egypt, First Such Visit in 25 Years

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier arrived in Egypt on Tuesday 10 September for a three day visit, the first such visit by a German head of state in 25 years.

During his visit, Steinmeier met with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi to discuss strengthening bilateral relations and regional issues, including the ongoing Israeli war on Gaza and Egypt’s Nile river dispute with Ethiopia.

In a joint press conference with the German President, Al-Sisi underscored the critical importance of the Nile River to Egypt, asserting that the country has no alternative water source.

The GERD, which Ethiopia has been constructing on one of the Nile’s key tributaries, has been a point of contention due to its potential impact on Egypt’s water supply. Ethiopia has completed four out of five phases of filling the dam, while Egypt and Sudan have repeatedly called for a legally binding agreement on the dam’s operation and filling process, in line with international laws governing transboundary rivers.

Meanwhile, as an important mediator in the war on Gaza, the Egyptian and German leaders discussed efforts to negotiate a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages held by Hamas.

Earlier this week, former Egyptian foreign minister, Mohamed El Ourabi, stressed that Steinmeier’s visit is significant given the current regional dynamics. He noted that the German president’s prior experience in foreign affairs positions him well to understand and engage with the complexities of the Middle East.

El Ourabi expressed that this visit would foster a deeper exchange of views and strengthen the German-Egyptian relations.

In addition to political discussions, Steinmeier’s visit will also focus on economic cooperation as Germany has become one of Egypt’s biggest trading partners in Europe, with trade reaching nearly EUR 8 billion (EGP 427 billion)

The presence of over 1,400 German companies in Egypt highlights the strong economic ties between the two countries.

Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt to the Federal Republic of Germany, Khaled Galal, noted that the visit aims to enhance collaboration in education, scientific research, and culture, crucial areas for the future development of Egyptian youth.

Moreover, ongoing initiatives such as the high-speed train project implemented by Siemens illustrate the extensive cooperation between Egypt and Germany. Siemens’ high-speed train project will cover two lines: the second line connecting 6th of October city to Aswan over 925 km, and the third line linking Luxor to Hurghada over 297 km. The project aims to provide efficient transportation with speeds of up to 250 km/h, featuring 20 fast electric trains and 48 regional trains.