Egypt Crowned Champions at the 3rd IHF Wheelchair Handball World Championship

Egypt secured the title of world champions at the IHF Wheelchair Handball World Championship on Saturday, 21 September, defeating the United States with a decisive 2-0 victory.

This victory represents a significant milestone for the Egyptian team, solidifying its status on the global stage two years after players won a silver medal at the IHF Wheelchair Handball World Championship in 2022.

Egypt dominated the early moments of the match, while the USA struggled with finishing, missing the first nine shots. These mistakes allowed Egypt to take a signicant lead byscore consistently.

Egypt’s top scorer, Magdy Talaat Abdo Abbas, led Egypt’s team in the opening set of the match, racking up four points, including two spin shots, propelling Egypt to an early 4-0 lead.

Egypt ultimately closed the first set with a decisive 6-1 victory, setting the tone for the championship success.

The 2024 Wheelchair Handball World Championship was a 4×4 wheelchair handball tournament that took place in Cairo, Egypt, from September 17 to 21, 2024. The matches were held at the Hassan Moustafa Sports Hall.

Egypt previously hosted the tournament’s second edition in 2022, where the national team finished as runners-up and earned the silver medal. The first edition was held in Portugal in 2022 for the 6×6 wheelchair handball tournament.