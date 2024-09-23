Beltone Leasing and Factoring Inks EGP 400 Million Deal with Madkour Group

Beltone Holding, through its subsidiary Beltone Leasing and Factoring, has signed a significant agreement with Madkour Group worth EGP 400 million, the company announced on Monday. The deal includes a sales and leaseback arrangement for Madkour’s administrative unit assets in New Cairo’s “Zizinia” project, valued at EGP 300 million, as well as EGP 100 million in factoring to support the group’s working capital and growth across Egypt.

The agreement is seen as a strategic move to strengthen Madkour Group’s financial position and provide them with the resources necessary to pursue further expansion. This deal reflects Beltone’s commitment to offering financial solutions that empower businesses to grow.

“This partnership underscores our strategic approach to delivering customized financial solutions,” said Amir Ghannam, CEO of Beltone Leasing and Factoring.

Dr. Mostafa Madkour, Chairman and CEO of Madkour Group, welcomed the partnership. “This is a significant step forward for Madkour Group, strengthening our financial position and enabling us to pursue new growth plans in various markets,” Madkour said.

Beltone Leasing and Factoring has established itself as the fastest-growing player in Egypt’s financial leasing and factoring market, completing numerous deals across industries such as healthcare, education, real estate, logistics, and manufacturing. The company has a paid-up capital of EGP 1 billion, positioning it as the largest financial leasing entity in Egypt.

With a strong market presence and a proven track record of delivering financial solutions to companies across key sectors, Beltone’s latest deal with Madkour Group reinforces its role in supporting business expansion and development across the country.

Beltone Leasing and Factoring is subsidiary of Beltone Holding, a major financial services provider in the Middle East and North Africa, and specializes in providing innovative financial solutions to companies in sectors such as real estate, logistics, healthcare, and education. It has a leading position in Egypt’s financial market.