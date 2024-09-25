//Skip to content
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

Egypt Secures US State Department Approval for $740 Million Stinger Missiles

September 25, 2024
Source: Facebook page of the official spokesman of the Egyptian Military

The United States approved a USD 740 million deal to sell Stinger missiles to Egypt, a decision that reflects the growing strategic relationship between the two countries amid Egypt’s role in mediating the Gaza crisis.

The sale, approved on Tuesday by the US State Department, includes 720 Stinger missiles and will provide Egypt with enhanced defense capabilities.

The US State Department informed Congress of the approval, stating that the sale will help “improve the security of a friendly country that continues to be an important force for political stability and economic growth in the Middle East.”

Egypt, which has become a key mediator in efforts to broker a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, will use the Stinger missiles to bolster its defense against potential air threats.

The Stingers, typically shoulder-fired, will be mounted on vehicles equipped with the Avenger launcher system, offering greater mobility and firepower. The principal contractor for the sale will be RTX Corporation, as confirmed by the Pentagon.

Stinger missiles are surface-to-air weapons designed to intercept and destroy airborne targets, such as enemy aircraft or drones.

The announcement comes after last week, the US released without condition USD 1.3 billionreleased without condition USD 1.3 billion in military aid to Egypt, citing its contributions to Middle East stability and US national security priorities. Secretary of State Antony Blinken used his authority to waive conditions tied to human rights improvements on a portion of the aid, emphasizing Egypt’s importance in regional peace efforts.

Comments (0)

Related Articles

Egypt
Egypt

Recommended for you

Egypt’s Coptic Church, Azhar Condemn Paris Olympics Ceremony

Uber Unveils New Safety Measures in the Wake of Recent Incidents

Egypt’s Suez Canal Revenues Plummet Amid Red Sea Tensions