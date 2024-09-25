Egypt Secures US State Department Approval for $740 Million Stinger Missiles

The United States approved a USD 740 million deal to sell Stinger missiles to Egypt, a decision that reflects the growing strategic relationship between the two countries amid Egypt’s role in mediating the Gaza crisis.

The sale, approved on Tuesday by the US State Department, includes 720 Stinger missiles and will provide Egypt with enhanced defense capabilities.

The US State Department informed Congress of the approval, stating that the sale will help “improve the security of a friendly country that continues to be an important force for political stability and economic growth in the Middle East.”

Egypt, which has become a key mediator in efforts to broker a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, will use the Stinger missiles to bolster its defense against potential air threats.

The Stingers, typically shoulder-fired, will be mounted on vehicles equipped with the Avenger launcher system, offering greater mobility and firepower. The principal contractor for the sale will be RTX Corporation, as confirmed by the Pentagon.

Stinger missiles are surface-to-air weapons designed to intercept and destroy airborne targets, such as enemy aircraft or drones.

The announcement comes after last week, the US released without condition USD 1.3 billion in military aid to Egypt, citing its contributions to Middle East stability and US national security priorities. Secretary of State Antony Blinken used his authority to waive conditions tied to human rights improvements on a portion of the aid, emphasizing Egypt's importance in regional peace efforts.