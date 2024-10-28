Egypt and the European Union Reinforce Commitment to Green Transition

In a move towards sustainable development, Egypt and the European Union (EU) have signed a EUR 7 million (EGP 368.6 million) agreement under the European Green Facility initiative during the seventh annual Cairo Water Week event, held from 13 to 17 October under the patronage of President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi and in partnership with the EU.

The agreement was inked by Egypt’s Minister of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation, Rania Al-Mashat, and the Head of the EU Delegation in Egypt, Christian Berger, with the Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation, Hani Sewilam, and the European Commission’s Director of the Environment Department, Florika Fink-Hooijer attending.

The European Green Facility initiative aims to strengthen the close partnership between Egypt and the EU, according to Al-Mashat, further reaffirming their joint commitment to advancing climate action and economic development.

Additionally, it aims to advance Egypt’s green transition and support policy dialogue between Egypt and the EU on water activities. To support water sustainability, the agreed funds will also be allocated to the ministries of irrigation, agriculture, and housing.

The initiative also offers a technical assistance package to help Egypt develop sector strategies, improve governance in the water sector, and strengthen public-private partnerships.

The European Green Facility is aligned with the country’s priorities to implement the National Climate Change Strategy 2050 and operates within the broader Team Europe framework.

It also aligns closely with Egypt’s development agenda and the goals of the Nexus of Water, Food, and Energy (NWFE) national platform, which integrates projects across the water, food, and energy sectors to enhance efforts in climate change mitigation and adaptation.

Notably, during the President of the EU’s visit to Egypt in March, Egypt and the EU announced an upgrade in their relationship to a strategic partnership. President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi signed a political declaration that included a funding package of EUR 7.4 billion (EPG 389.6 billion) to support development efforts and joint investments, particularly in green initiatives.