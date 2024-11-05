WHO and UK Sign Agreement to Support Gaza Patients in Egypt

Photo Source: WHO-Regional Office for the Eastern Mediterranean

In a pivotal development for Palestinian patients in Egypt, the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Kingdom (UK) have signed an agreement to facilitate the treatment of Palestinian patients in Egyptian hospitals.

The UK has pledged an initial EUR 10 million (EGP 535 million) to support the initiative, covering medical expenses, transportation, and logistics. WHO estimates that the funding will address needs from severe physical trauma to chronic conditions that have worsened due to Gaza’s limited medical resources.

“This support will enable WHO, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Population, to deliver critical supplies to Egyptian hospitals and equip healthcare workers to meet the urgent needs of medical evacuees from Gaza,” stated WHO Representative to Egypt Dr Nima Abid.

“The worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza continues to bring devastation to many lives, with many requiring lifesaving support over the border, here in Egypt,” said UK Minister for the Middle East and North Africa Hamish Falconer.

WHO Egypt has donated USD 2 million (EGP 9.8 million) worth of medical supplies to Egyptian hospitals, including anesthesia medications, mechanical heart valves, dialysis machine bloodlines, orthopedic surgery equipment, and critical care unit beds. Additionally, WHO Egypt has trained about 900 healthcare professionals in a variety of specialties to deliver life-saving emergency medical care services with assistance from the Japanese government.

This agreement underscores the power of cross-border humanitarian aid and international cooperation, with WHO and the UK working together to relieve Gaza’s overstretched healthcare system and provide essential medical support to those most affected by the ongoing conflict.