Al-Sisi in Riyadh: Egypt Firmly Opposes Efforts to Undermine Palestinian Cause

At the Arab and Islamic Summit held in Riyadh on November 11, 2024, President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi reaffirmed Egypt’s unwavering commitment to the Palestinian cause, firmly opposing any initiatives aimed at undermining it.

He emphasized that Egypt will resist efforts to forcibly displace Palestinian civilians or render the Gaza Strip uninhabitable.

Al-Sisi highlighted that achieving peace and stability in the region hinges on establishing an independent Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital. He called for an immediate, unconditional, and sustainable ceasefire in Gaza, as well as a halt to the forced displacement of Palestinians.

The summit, convened in response to escalating violence in Gaza, brought together Arab and Muslim leaders to unify efforts and adopt a collective position on developments in Gaza and the Palestinian territories.

Al-Sisi’s statements underscore Egypt’s longstanding support for Palestinian rights and its active role in seeking a just resolution to the conflict.

The ongoing war on Gaza, which began on October 7, 2023, has resulted in significant casualties and widespread destruction. As of November 11, 2024, reports indicate that over 43,000 Palestinians have been killed.

The United Nations Human Rights Office has verified that nearly 70 percent of those killed are women and children, highlighting the severe impact on civilians.

The war on Gaza has also led to the displacement of hundreds of thousands of individuals and extensive damage to infrastructure in the Gaza Strip.