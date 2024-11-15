First Time Ever: British Royal Philharmonic Orchestra to Perform in Egypt

For the first time in its history, the British Royal Philharmonic Orchestra will grace Egyptian audiences with a live performance at the Grand Egyptian Museum on 15 November (tickets here) and 16 November (tickets here).

Organized by Arabesque International, Konouz and SUN Public Image in collaboration with the British Embassy in Egypt and the British Egyptian Business Association, the event has been described as a “cultural bridge” by the British Ambassador to Egypt Gareth Bayley.

“The orchestra is as old as the UK culture in modern times, and His Majesty, King Charles III, is the patron of the orchestra,” Bayley stated according to local media, emphasizing the deep ties between the two nations. He also expressed hope for future artistic exchanges that continue to enrich the creative landscapes of both countries.

The concerts will feature a blend of classical masterpieces and beloved film scores, showcasing the universal language of music.

Adding a uniquely Egyptian touch to the event, internationally acclaimed Egyptian violinists Amira and Mariam Abouzahra will perform alongside the orchestra. Amira’s accolades include the Fritz Kreisler Prize in Vienna and a Gold Medal at Hungary’s Virtuosos competition, while Mariam has won the “Nutcracker” prize for young musicians in Moscow and first prize in Belgium’s A. Grumiaux international competition.

The concert program promises a unique experience, including celebrated works by Tchaikovsky, Ravel, and Rimsky-Korsakov, followed by iconic film themes from “Harry Potter,” “Star Wars,” “Game of Thrones,” and more. This musical fusion also aims to reflect a harmonious blend of British and Egyptian cultures.

The orchestra will be conducted by maestro Stephen Bell, known for his dynamic interpretations of timeless musical pieces.

