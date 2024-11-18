Egyptian Ministry Denies Damage to Great Pyramid Following Viral Video Misinterpretation

A recent video circulating on social media sparked controversy as it appeared to show workers allegedly tampering with blocks of the Great Pyramid of Giza (Khufu).

The video, shared widely on Facebook, led to concerns and questions about the preservation of Egypt’s most iconic ancient structure, with many interpreting the footage as evidence of damage or unauthorized work on the pyramid’s original stones.

In response, the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities clarified that the video is misleading.

According to an official statement on the Ministry’s Facebook page on Sunday, the footage does not depict the removal or destruction of any original stones from the Great Pyramid. Instead, the workers were removing modern, non-archaeological material—specifically a layer of mortar that was added decades ago to cover the pyramid’s lighting network.

The ministry further explained that this work is part of an ongoing project by the Supreme Council of Antiquities (SCA) to upgrade the lighting system around the pyramid. The modern mortar, which had been in place for years to conceal the electrical wiring, is being carefully removed without impacting the pyramid’s body or its original stones.

Emphasizing its commitment to preserving Egypt’s historical heritage, the ministry reassured the public that no harm has come to the ancient structure. It also encouraged social media users to verify information before sharing it, as unverified posts can lead to unnecessary public concern and misinformation.