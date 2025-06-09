Israel Intercepts Gaza Aid Boat Carrying Greta Thunberg in International Waters

An aid boat attempting to reach the Gaza Strip was intercepted by Israeli forces in international waters early Monday morning, preventing activists, including Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg, from reaching the blockaded Palestinian territory.

The boat, named the Madleen, departed from Italy on 1 June as part of the Freedom Flotilla Coalition,a grassroots campaign challenging the blockade and raising awareness of what rights groups have described as a deepening humanitarian catastrophe and severe food shortages in Gaza.

The Freedom Flotilla Coalition said in a statement that Israeli forces “forcibly intercepted” the Madleen at around 3:02 am CET, as it approached Gaza’s waters and said the cargo, baby formula, food, and medicine, was seized.

“This seizure blatantly violates international law and defies the International Court of Justice’s order to allow humanitarian access,” said Huwaida Arraf, a human rights lawyer and flotilla organizer.

Israel’s Defence Minister Israel Katz confirmed the interception on X, congratulating the Israeli military for what he called a “quick and safe takeover.” He said the action was taken to uphold the blockade and prevent support for what he referred to as “Hamas propaganda.”

“I instructed the IDF to show the passengers footage of the October 7 attack,” Katz wrote, adding that Thunberg and other participants would not reach Gaza. He later warned, “Israel will act against any attempt to break the blockade, by sea, air, or land.”

The Israeli Foreign Ministry shared footage of the passengers in orange life vests, stating they were “safe and unharmed” and claiming the aid “not consumed by the celebrities” would be transferred through official humanitarian channels.

The Madleen was the latest effort by the Freedom Flotilla Coalition to deliver supplies to Gaza, where the UN has warned of a growing risk of famine.

“This latest attack follows the unpunished bombing of our previous boat, Conscience, which left volunteers injured,” said organizer Tan Safi. “Israel is again acting with impunity.”

The coalition called for the release of the detained passengers, unrestricted delivery of aid, and accountability for what it described as an illegal military assault.

Human rights groups have condemned the interception, warning that attacks on such vessels may violate international law. Many have drawn parallels to the 2010 Mavi Marmara incident, in which Israeli forces stormed another Gaza-bound flotilla, killing 10 Turkish activists.

The incident comes as Israel faces mounting global pressure to ease restrictions on humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Since the start of the conflict on 7 October, more than 54,880 people have been killed in Gaza, including at least 16,500 children, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health. The United Nations has warned that the entire population of the enclave is at risk of famine, with limited access to food, clean water, and medical supplies due to Israel’s blockade and continued military operations.