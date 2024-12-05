eSIM Technology Officially Launches in Egypt

The National Telecom Regulatory Authority (NTRA) has officially rolled out eSIM embedded chip technology across Egypt, marking a significant leap in the country’s mobile communications landscape, according to an official statement on Thursday, 5 December.

The new service, which was launched after successful technical tests by Egypt’s four mobile operators, is designed to offer users enhanced convenience and security while boosting the overall efficiency of the telecommunications sector.

eSIM technology, a modern alternative to traditional SIM cards, allows users to switch between mobile carriers without the need to physically replace their SIM cards. The embedded chip is integrated directly into the device, offering greater protection against theft and misuse, as it cannot be easily removed or tampered with.

eSIM technology also offers users significant flexibility, allowing them to activate a new number directly on the embedded chip or transfer their existing number to the eSIM without the need for a physical replacement. This ensures seamless service continuity and eliminates the usual delays associated with changing SIM cards.

The NTRA’s initiative aligns with the objectives set out in Law No. 10 of 2003, aiming to keep pace with global advancements in the communications field. The authority has expressed its commitment to driving innovation and providing advanced solutions to meet the growing needs of Egypt’s digital economy.

To assist users in making the most of this new technology, the NTRA has issued a comprehensive guide on how to use the eSIM in Egypt, detailing the steps for activation and troubleshooting.

eSIM cards, which have been available in smartphones since 2016, are now commonly found in most modern devices, including popular models from brands like iPhone and Samsung Galaxy. According to Apple, 69 countries currently support eSIM activation, with Egypt set to become the 70th to join the list.