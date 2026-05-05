Egypt Raises Natural Gas Prices for Energy-Intensive Industries Starting May

Egypt has increased on Sunday, 3 May, natural gas prices for several energy-intensive industrial sectors.

The measure, issued under Decree No. 1306 of 2026 by Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, establishes minimum selling prices for gas supplied to industrial activities, at a minimum selling price set at no less than USD 6.50 (EGP 350) per million British thermal units (MMBtu) for energy-intensive industries.

The government then applies sector-specific rates for cement producers, which will be charged USD 14 (EGP 752) per MMBtu, while iron and steel, non-nitrogen fertilizers, and petrochemical industries will pay USD 7.75 (EGP 416) per MMBtu. For all other industrial activities, the rate is set at USD 6.75 (EGP 362) per MMBtu.

Officials said the decision aligns with broader efforts to address rising energy costs internationally. The increase was widely expected as global oil and gas prices climbed amid heightened Middle East tensions and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, which has tightened energy supply conditions.

The new industrial pricing follows earlier domestic changes. In March, Egypt raised local fuel prices by up to 17 percent, aiming to offset surging global energy costs. The government is also working to reduce fuel and electricity subsidies under a USD 8 billion (EGP 430 billion) program agreed with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Importantly, the decree clarifies that the increases do not apply to consumer, since household and other consumer gas supply contracts already include pricing formulas.