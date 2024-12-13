Soaring High: 4th Annual Egypt Bird Photography Exhibition Opens Submissions

The Egyptian Association of Wildlife Photographers announced on 13 November the 4th Annual Egypt Bird Photography Exhibition, scheduled for February.

This prestigious photography event aims to showcase the rich diversity of birdlife in Egypt by offering photographers an opportunity to present their artistic interpretations of avian beauty.

Participants are encouraged to explore three thematic categories in their submissions.

The first theme, Portraits, invites close-up images that highlight the intricate details and beauty of birds in an artistic manner.

The second theme, Birds in Their Environment, focuses on captivating shots that illustrate the relationship between birds and their natural habitats, by adding a vibrant life aspect to the imagery.

The third theme, Flight and Movement, seeks dynamic photographs capturing birds in flight or in poses that express their energetic nature.

Each participant may submit up to three works, which can be distributed across all themes or concentrated on one or two.

All submitted works must feature birds native to Egypt, including both resident and migratory species.

Additionally, images should be of high quality, with a minimum resolution of 300 Dots per Inch (DPI) and an image dimension of at least 3000 pixels on the longest side.

The deadline for submissions is 31 December, 2024 and a participation fee of EGP 350 (USD 6.89) will apply for accepted works.

Notable species of interest to photographers include the African stork, which, although not entirely migratory, frequently undertakes short movements; it can be found in the southern regions of Egypt during the summer months.

This bird primarily feeds on small freshwater fish, crustaceans, worms, aquatic insects, frogs, and occasionally small mammals and birds. Another significant migratory species passing through Egypt is the Buzzard that primarily consumes the larvae and nests of wasps and hornets, although it will also prey on small mammals, reptiles, and birds.

The Egyptian Association of Wildlife Photographers will be eagerly anticipating receiving creative contributions to make this exhibition a remarkable celebration of Egypt’s avian diversity.

Participants are requested to include their personal information (name and phone number) for communication in their email submissions.

Submissions can be submitted through the following email: [email protected]