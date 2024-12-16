Egypt Condemns Israeli Settlement Expansion in Occupied Golan Heights

On Sunday, 15 December, Egypt condemned Israel’s newly-approved plan to expand settlements in the occupied Golan Heights, denouncing the move as a violation of international law and a deliberate effort to alter the demographic landscape of the Syrian territory.

Egypt’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs criticized the Israeli government’s USD 10.81 million (EGP 549 million) plan to double the Israeli population in the region, in an official statement on the State Information Service.

“These plans once again reflect Israel’s lack of willingness to achieve a just peace in the region,” the ministry said.

The ministry also underscored that Israel’s actions violate international treaties, including the four Geneva Conventions, which govern the responsibilities of occupying powers.

Egypt called on the United Nations Security Council and key international actors to intervene and halt the expansion, urging them to “reject these violations of Syrian sovereignty.”

Israel’s recent push to solidify its hold on the Golan Heights has drawn increasing regional condemnation. After the fall of former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s regime on 8 December, Israeli forces seized control of the UN-monitored buffer zone, a demilitarized strip established in 1974 as part of a ceasefire agreement.

In parallel, Israeli forces have escalated airstrikes on Syrian military targets across the country, further heightening tensions and provoking anger among neighboring Arab nations.

The Golan Heights, strategically perched overlooking northern Israel and southwestern Syria, remains a flashpoint in the broader Arab-Israeli conflict. While Israel insists on the security necessity of its presence, the international community, including Egypt, continues to reject its annexation of the territory as illegal under international law.

Israel captured the Golan Heights from Syria during the 1967 war and later annexed it, a move widely rejected by the international community.