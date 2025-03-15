Menoufia University Suspends Professors After Medical Student’s Death

After the death of a medical student at Menoufia University in northern Egypt from a brain hemorrhage following a difficult exam, the university announced the suspension of four faculty members.

In an official statement on Thursday evening, 13 March, the university announced launching an investigation following complaints from fifth-year medical students regarding the difficulty of the otolaryngology exam and the death of their colleague, taking into account a report from Mohamed Al-Noamani, the Dean of the faculty, outlining the details of the incident and the students’ grievances.

The head of the otolaryngology department, along with three other professors, has been suspended for three months pending the outcome of the investigation.

The university emphasized that the suspension will remain in place until the inquiry is complete, adding that all developments and findings will be shared once the investigation concludes.

The fifth-year medical student from Berket El-Sabaa, Iman Mostafa Diab, suffered a brain hemorrhage due to high blood pressure and fell into a coma less than 48 hours after taking the exam. She later passed away, according to her father, Mostafa Diab.

Her classmates reaffirmed that the overwhelming pressure of the difficult exam played a role in her death.

The Faculty of Medicine emphasized its commitment to the institution’s principles and values, pledging to enforce regulations with fairness and justice. It assured the university community that the findings of the investigation would be shared upon completion, emphasizing that students’ well-being remains its top priority.