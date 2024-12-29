What Egypt Read in 2024, According to Goodreads

Egypt’s literary scene is brimming with captivating stories that reflect the complexities of life, love, and mystery.

Here are some of the most gripping reads that have become the most read books this year in Egypt according to Goodreads.

At number 1, we have Dalil Jadti li Qatl al-Awghad (My Grandmother’s Guide to Killing Bastards, 2023) by Egypt’s Mirna El Mahdy, which takes readers on a darkly humorous journey through family loyalty and unexpected twists of life.

The protagonist, upon discovering the gruesome fate of a family member, finds himself drawn into a web of mysteries woven by his formidable grandmother. With her calm demeanor and a history of lethal prowess, she presents the shocking revelation with a smile, as if delivering a twisted form of encouragement.

As for number 2, The Housemaid, by Freida McFadden, unfolds through the eyes of an unnamed maid who seeks a fresh start in the luxurious home of the Winchesters.

As she navigates the dynamics of her employers’ seemingly perfect life, she discovers that their secrets are more dangerous than her own troubled past. The story is filled with tension, as she grapples with her identity and the hidden truths that lurk within the walls of the mansion.

Another standout is Qadiyat Set al-Hosn (The Case of Set el-Hosn), which stands at number 3. Written again by the brilliant Mirna El Mahdy, the book plunges readers into a series of chilling criminal investigations.

Following a gruesome murder and a string of mysterious incidents, detective Noah El-Alfy, gifted with an extraordinary ability to perceive hidden truths, embarks on a quest for justice. Alongside his partner, Qutus, he faces cases that seem impossible for ordinary officers.

White Nights, a short story by Russian novelist Fyodor Dostoevsky, takes the number 4 spot and adds a layer of literary depth to this selection. Set in St. Petersburg, it tells the story of a young man grappling with inner restlessness and the torment of unreciprocated love.

The narrative, filled with romanticism and realism, paints a miserable picture of alienation that resonates deeply with readers.

Lastly at number 5 is The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides. The story presents a gripping psychological thriller that captivates from the first page.

Alicia Berenson seems to have it all—a successful career as a painter and a seemingly perfect marriage. However, when she brutally murders her husband and then falls silent, her life becomes a mystery. Theo Faber, a determined psychotherapist, is drawn into Alicia’s world, seeking to unravel her motivations while confronting his own demons.

