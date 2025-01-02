Egypt Imposes New Rules on ‘Importing’ Mobile Phones

On 1 January, 2025, the Egyptian Ministries of Finance and Communications announced the launch of an electronic system that allows Egyptian residents travelling back to Egypt to bring a mobile phone into the country for personal use without incurring customs duties.

After the initial three-month grace period, travelers returning to Egypt with imported mobile phones must ensure that their devices are registered to maintain functionality.

Egyptians who wish to keep their mobile phones beyond this transitional period will need to register their devices using the “Telephony” application, available for both iPhone and Android devices.

Registration is necessary for the phone to continue operating with a SIM card; otherwise, the device’s functionality will be suspended.

It’s important to note that this registration process may incur fees, which can amount to up to 38.5 percent of the device’s price, depending on customs regulations.

The “Telephony” app allows users to register their phones without needing to go through customs employees.

Through the app, users can also inquire about the applicable fees and make payments online within the three-month period.

If a phone remains unregistered after the grace period, the owner will receive a text message warning them to pay the required customs fees. Failing to do so will lead to the suspension of the phone’s functionality.

This policy only applies to newly imported mobile phones and does not affect devices purchased before 1 January 2025.