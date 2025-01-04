Egypt Expands Nature Reserves’ Revenue by 40 Percent in 2024

Egypt’s nature reserves increased 40 percent in total revenue in 2024 compared to the previous year, marking a 1900 percent growth compared to the 2017-2018 fiscal period, Yasmine Fouad, Minister of Environment, announced.

Fouad noted that the environmental sector has been enhanced by offering diverse services, aiming to provide visitors with a unique, world-class tourism experience that aligns with the natural features and cultural and environmental heritage of the reserves. The growth reflects the successful boost in investments in the environmental sector, particularly within nature reserves.

Additionally, the announcement underscores Egypt’s increasing acknowledgment of the economic and cultural significance of its natural heritage, solidifying the nation’s emerging role as a pioneer in sustainable tourism and environmental preservation.

Fouad further explained that the focus on preserving ecosystems included numerous initiatives to support the sustainable management of natural reserves. Key achievements include the completion of zoning plans for six reserves, including Wadi Degla, the Petrified Forest, Wadi El Rayan, Lake Qarun, the Northern Islands, and Wadi El Gemal, as well as the preparation and approval of management plans for four reserves, Wadi El Gemal, Nabq, Siwa, and El Amid, in collaboration with the project to integrate biodiversity conservation with tourism in Egypt.