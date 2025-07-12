Belgium Returns 3,000-Year-Old Wooden Sarcophagus to Egypt After a Decade

After nearly 10 years in custody, Belgian authorities have officially returned an ancient wooden sarcophagus to Egypt. The artifact, dating back to the Ptolemaic period (4th–3rd century BCE), was handed over to Egypt’s ambassador, H.E. Ahmed Abu Zeid, in Brussels during a formal ceremony attended by officials from the Belgian Public Prosecutor’s Office on Friday 11 July.

The sarcophagus was originally seized in 2015 after Interpol issued a notice at the request of the Egyptian judiciary. It had been kept at the Royal Museums of Art and History in Brussels during the course of the investigation. Also returned was a wooden artifact believed to represent a ceremonial beard, typically associated with pharaonic iconography.

The most prominent piece is an anthropomorphic wooden sarcophagus. Adorned with a golden face and bluish hair, symbols of divine transformation, the coffin was intended to house a mummified elite male who was symbolically deified as Osiris, god of the underworld. Hieroglyphic inscriptions on the coffin identified the deceased as Pa-di-Hor-pa-khered, which translates to “He who was given by Harpokrates,” confirming his elevated status in ancient Egyptian society.

According to officials, the sarcophagus features gilded detailing, finely engraved woodwork, and inlays of colored glass in the eyes and pectoral area, clear signs of elite craftsmanship. Due to the artifact’s age and value, it was preserved in the reserves of the Egyptology section of the Royal Museums for nearly 10 years to ensure its conservation during the legal proceedings.

The second returned artifact is a wooden ceremonial beard, often associated with depictions of pharaohs and deities. Both items will be repatriated to Egypt via diplomatic channels, marking a symbolic and respectful closure to the case. The use of the Cinquantenaire cloister, lined with medieval tombstones, added symbolic depth to the handover, bridging ancient Egyptian and European burial cultures.

Julien Moinil, the public prosecutor in Brussels, stated: “After ten years of investigation, returning a stolen heritage item to its country of origin is a true act of justice.”

This repatriation forms part of Egypt’s ongoing efforts to recover looted artifacts and preserve its vast cultural legacy.