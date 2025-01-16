Syrian Authorities Detain Egyptian Militant Ahmed al-Mansour Who Called for Egypt Uprising

Syrian authorities have detained Ahmed al-Mansour, an Egyptian Islamist militant known for his calls to overthrow President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, on Wednesday 15 January according to Reuters.

Al-Mansour’s arrest comes amidst concerns in Cairo regarding the resurgence of militant factions following the recent overthrow of Bashar al-Assad’s regime by the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) rebels.

Al-Mansour, who gained fame through social media for calling Egypt’s leader to face the same fate as Assad, was apprehended in Damascus after being invited for a meeting with Syrian security officials.

His online presence included videos advocating for armed resistance against the Egyptian government, which he accused of perpetrating a “state of terror.” The group he leads, the “25 January Revolutionaries,” expressed regret over his detention and called for his immediate release.

The Egyptian government reportedly did not directly request al-Mansour’s arrest.

However, Reuters reports that Cairo had expressed its dissatisfaction and concern with the re-emergence of Islamist dissidents in Syria. Egyptian officials noted that the turmoil in Syria could embolden such factions, potentially posing a security threat to Egypt.

This sentiment is mirrored in statements from Egypt’s Foreign Ministry which has expressed concerns about the potential for Syria to become a safe haven for radical groups.

Al-Mansour previously participated in protests against the ousting of President Mohamed Morsi in 2013 before he left for Syria where he joined HTS.