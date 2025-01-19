Viral Post Sparks Legal Action: Egyptian Man Detained Over Harassment

Egypt’s Public Prosecution ordered a 15-day detention extension for Hisham Hamdoun on Saturday, 18 January, who is facing allegations of harassment, defamation, and blackmail in connection with the highly publicized case known as the “Fayoum girl” case.

The decision came in response to widespread public calls, sparked by a viral Facebook post, urging authorities to take action against Hamdoun.

In response to the Public Prosecution’s action, the National Council for Women issued a statement today expressing gratitude for the legal measures taken by both the Public Prosecution and the Ministry of Interior.

The case centers around Manar Al-A’sar, a woman from Fayoum Governorate, who has reportedly endured years of threats and harassment from Hamdoun. According to her brother, Mostafa Al-A’sar, Hamdoun has been engaging in a campaign of defamation and intimidation against Manar and her family since the termination of their engagement in 2019.

The harassment allegedly escalated to threats, fake accusations, and even the hiring of thugs to terrorize the family. Hamdoun’s actions also reportedly include sending threatening messages, creating fake social media accounts to spread defamatory content, and filing false reports against Manar, accusing her of drug use and prostitution.

The case has sparked discussions about the legal system’s handling of harassment and defamation cases in Egypt, particularly in conservative areas like Fayoum. In such communities, the stigma surrounding issues of personal honor and reputation can make it difficult for victims to come forward and seek justice.

Advocates for women’s rights are calling for stronger legal protections and more effective enforcement of laws against harassment, both online and offline, to prevent further harm to victims.

While there are no recent official statistics on harassment in Egypt, it is estimated that around 90 percent of women in the country have experienced some form of sexual harassment.

The National Council for Women handles complaints and inquiries from women through the Women’s Complaints Office, accessible via the short number 15115.