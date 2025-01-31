Cairo’s Metro Line 4: Expanding Connectivity and Urban Mobility

Cairo’s transportation network is undergoing a major expansion with the construction of Metro Line 4.

The new line, spanning approximately 42 kilometers with 39 stations, aims to connect the western and eastern parts of the New Administrative Capital (NAC), providing a much-needed transit solution for densely populated areas.

Cairo’s Metro Line 4 is an ongoing infrastructure project designed to link the 6th of October City and New Cairo with the metro network.

The first phase, covering 19 kilometers from Hadayek El Ashgar to Fustat, consists of 17 stations. These stations are expected to serve high-density areas such as El Haram, Faysal, El Omraniya, Giza, Nasr City, and Al Azhar University. The metro line, once fully operational, is projected to carry around two million passengers daily. The first phase is expected to be completed in 2027.

In November 2023, a tunnel boring machine began operations, reaching a significant milestone at Hadayek Al-Ahram Station by 28 July 2024. The breakthrough was attended by representatives from the National Authority for Tunnels and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

The project has received international financial support, with JICA reaffirming its commitment in August 2024 to funding the construction of the first phase.

Future plans for Metro Line 4 include integration with the 6th of October City monorail line. The project is part of broader efforts to modernize Egypt’s transportation infrastructure, aiming to provide a more efficient transit option for residents.