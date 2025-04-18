Egypt Shuts Down B.Laban and Other Major Food Chains Over Health Violations

Egypt’s National Food Safety Authority (NFSA) has temporarily shut down several major food chains, including the popular dessert brand B.Laban, after inspections revealed the presence of pathogenic bacteria in a range of food products.

In a statement on Friday, 18 April, the NFSA confirmed that food samples collected from more than 47 locations tested positive for pathogenic bacteria known to cause food poisoning.

The authority also cited serious violations such as the use of internationally banned food coloring additives, spoiled or improperly stored ingredients, and non-compliance with basic food safety standards.

“These bacteria primarily affect the digestive system and are considered a major cause of food poisoning,” the NFSA said, adding that some samples also showed signs of spoilage due to unsafe storage conditions. Regulatory action has been taken, including the confiscation of unsafe food and the temporary closure of facilities until their status is rectified.

The authority emphasized that inspections will continue “without leniency,” and urged consumers to report any complaints through official channels, including the Consumer Protection Hotline and the government’s online portal.

Earlier on the same day, B.Laban announced the closure of all 110 of its branches across Egypt, impacting around 25,000 employees.

In a statement describing the situation as an “unprecedented crisis,” the company said it was facing a complete halt in operations and could not meet its obligations.

While it did not explicitly mention the NFSA’s findings, the chain acknowledged that “any entity operating at this scale may make mistakes,” and expressed willingness to “review, correct, and develop.”

B.Laban, which has expanded to several Arab countries, positioned its closure as a national loss.

“We are a model that proves Egypt is capable of exporting successful investment brands,” the company stated.

This comes after Saudi authorities temporarily closed branches of B.Laban earlier this month following consumer complaints of food poisoning.

Other affected establishments include the Syrian cuisine chain Karam El-Sham, the dessert shops Kunafa and Basbousa, burger outlet Wahmi, and the traditional feteer restaurant Am Shaltet — all of which are now under scrutiny as investigations continue.