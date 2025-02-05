Trump Says US Will ‘Take Over Gaza’, Turn It Into ‘Riviera of the Middle East

In a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House, US President Donald Trump proposed that the United States take over Gaza and transform it into the “Riviera of the Middle East.”

Trump suggested that the US could “do a real job” in clearing unexploded ordnance and redeveloping the Palestinian territory, while simultaneously relocating its 1.8 million residents to other Arab countries. The proposal, which has previously been rejected by regional leaders, including the Egyptian President and Jordanian King, was met with approval by Netanyahu, who described it as an idea “worth paying attention to.”

“I do see a long-term ownership position and I see it bringing great stability to that part of the Middle East and maybe the entire Middle East,” said Trump when asked by a reporter whether the US would occupy Gaza.

“Everybody I have spoken to, and this was not a decision made lightly, everybody I’ve spoken to loves the idea of the United States owning that piece of land, developing and creating thousands of jobs with something that will be magnificent in a really magnificent area.”

Since 7 October 2023, more than 45,000 Palestinians in Gaza have been killed by Israel with nearly the entire population displaced from their homes. Netanyahu, who stood alongside Trump during the announcement, is currently wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for alleged war crimes.

When asked whether displaced Palestinians would be allowed to return to Gaza in the future, Trump gave an evasive response, stating only that “people” from the “world” would live there. Pressed further by a reporter, he said that Palestinians would be included but maintained his vision of a newly developed Gaza. “I don’t want to be cute. I don’t want to be a wiseguy. But this could be the Riviera of the Middle East,” he said.

‘Make Gaza Beautiful Again’

Trump’s comments quickly drew backlash from Palestinian leaders and international observers. Riyad Mansour, the Palestinian ambassador to the United Nations, rejected the proposal, stating on X (formerly Twitter) that Palestinians wish to return to their homes in Gaza. “Our homeland is our homeland… They want to rebuild Gaza, the schools, the hospitals, the infrastructure because this is where they belong and they love to live there,” he said.

Democrats in the US and activists have also blasted Trump’s plan, questioning not only its legality but also why the US would involve itself in occupation.

Despite this, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio doubled down on the proposal, posting on X (formerly Twitter) that “Gaza must be free from Hamas… The United States stands ready to lead and Make Gaza Beautiful Again.” The post referenced Trump’s long-standing campaign slogan, “Make America Great Again.”

Trump’s comments follow a recent visit to Gaza by Trump’s Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, marking the first time a US official has entered the territory in 15 years. Witkoff, a real estate developer, suggested that it would take five years to clear the debris from the war and up to 15 years to rebuild the region.

When asked about the visit, Trump also hinted at a potential visit to Gaza, stating, “I love Israel. I will visit there, and I’ll visit Gaza, and I’ll visit Saudi Arabia, and I’ll visit other places all over the Middle East. The Middle East is an incredible place, so vibrant – it’s just one of the really beautiful places with great people.”

Trump’s comments mark a significant shift in US rhetoric on Gaza, framing it as a site for economic redevelopment rather than a humanitarian crisis. However, the plan remains speculative, as regional leaders, including those of Jordan and Egypt, have categorically rejected the notion of accepting displaced Palestinians.