MrBeast’s Impact on Egyptian Tourism and the Cost of Filming

The recent filming of MrBeast, the popular American YouTuber, inside the Pyramids of Giza on Saturday 8 February has sparked significant interest in Egypt’s tourism sector.

His video, documenting a thrilling 100-hour challenge within the iconic pyramids, has gone viral and raised questions about the financial aspects of such a high-profile project and its implications for tourism in Egypt.

Dr. Zahi Hawas, the renowned Egyptian archaeologist, confirmed that the Ministry of Antiquities provided substantial support and necessary permits for MrBeast’s filming.

While the exact amount MrBeast paid for the filming permits has not been disclosed, it is known that he buried a gold piece worth USD 10,000 (EGP 504,483) beneath the Sphinx as part of the filming experience.

The video has already garnered millions of views, demonstrating the power of digital content to influence tourism.

With over 230 million subscribers, MrBeast’s reach suggests that his content can attract a younger audience to Egypt, potentially increasing tourist visits to historical sites.

This shift in marketing strategy signals that traditional advertising methods are becoming less effective, particularly among younger generations.

Engaging content from influencers like MrBeast can create a more authentic connection with potential tourists, providing a fresh perspective on historical landmarks.

The success of this video suggests that Egypt could benefit from actively collaborating with global content creators.

By providing easier access to filming permits and logistical support, Egypt can position itself as a leader in digital tourism, much like strategies employed by countries such as the UAE.

Additionally, MrBeast’s video serves an educational purpose, as it includes insights from experts like Dr. Hawas, who emphasizes the contributions of ancient Egyptians in building the pyramids.

By leveraging the influence of digital content creators, Egypt has the opportunity to reshape its tourism marketing strategy and attract a new generation of travelers eager to explore its historical treasures.

Finally, MrBeast will appear on Thursday,13 February, at 9 PM on ON channel to discuss the behind-the-scenes details of his recent pyramids video, where he spent 100 hours inside the pyramid.