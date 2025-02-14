Is the Viral Original ‘Dubai Chocolate’ Created by an Egyptian Worth It?

Dubai is no stranger to luxury, and its dessert scene is no exception. But when an Egyptian-British chocolatier, Sarah Hamouda, created a chocolate bar so exclusive that it can only be ordered twice a day in limited quantities, the world took notice. Enter FIX Dessert Chocolatier, home to the viral and original ‘Dubai Chocolate’ – a milk chocolate bar bursting with pistachio and crunchy knafeh.

FIX Dessert Chocolatier is not just about indulgence; it is about exclusivity. With no storefront and no pre-ordering, these chocolates can only be purchased through a single delivery service in Dubai at exactly 2 PM and 5 PM – and once they sell out, that’s it. The handmade nature of these chocolates means production is limited, making each bite feel like a rare luxury.

But this isn’t just a Dubai sensation – it has gone global thanks to TikTok. At Davos, Switzerland, attendees of the World Economic Forum 2025 braved the cold and waited in long lines just for a taste of the world-famous knafeh pistachio bar from FIX Dessert Chocolatier, which was specially flown in for the event. The fact that a chocolate bar – crafted in Dubai – had people queuing in freezing temperatures speaks volumes about its international appeal and cult status.

Its fame has even led to legal battles and customs crackdowns. In January 2025, German customs officials confiscated 90 kilograms of “Dubai Chocolate”, underscoring its desirability – and its strict exclusivity. Meanwhile, a German court ruled that stores like Aldi and Lindt cannot market chocolate as “Dubai Chocolate” unless it actually originates from the UAE, reinforcing the brand’s authenticity and global recognition.

And then there’s the price. At AED 68.25 (USD 18.5 / nearly EGP 1,000) per bar (ranging between 180-230 grams depending on the bar), this is no ordinary sweet treat. For those wanting to sample a variety, the Mini Heroes Box, which includes five different flavors in bite-sized squares, costs AED 189 (USD 51.46 / EGP 2,588). But is it worth it?

The Taste Test: More Than Just the Viral Knafeh

Egyptian Streets tried a variety of FIX’s offerings, including the Mini Heroes Box, which featured five different flavors:

Butter to Be Safe Than Salty

Can’t Get Knafeh of It (the original pistachio kunafa sensation)

Cereasouly Chewy

Mind Your Own Buiscoff

Pick Up a Pretzel

We also tried the full-sized bars of Baklawa 2 the Future, Catch Me If Pecan, and a dark chocolate edition of Can’t Get Knafeh of It.

As the original viral sensation, expectations for the pistachio knafeh chocolate (now merely known as “Dubai Chocolate”) were high. And despite the slightly off-putting green hue of the pistachio knafeh mix, it turned out to be surprisingly delicious. The flavors are exceptionally well-balanced – the delicate crunch of the knafeh , the smooth creaminess of the pistachio filling, and the rich chocolate (particularly in the dark chocolate version) work in perfect harmony. The knafeh adds a light crispiness, preventing the bar from feeling too heavy, while the pistachio brings in a subtle nuttiness without being overpowering. For those hesitant about mixing these ingredients in a chocolate bar, it truly works.

While the pistachio knafeh chocolate is what made FIX famous (and inspired countless imitations), our favorites leaned toward more unexpected flavors. Mind Your Own Buiscoff balanced the caramelized crunch of Biscoff with creamy white chocolate, while Pick Up a Pretzel added a satisfying salty contrast to its sweetness.

One bar that was perhaps a little disappointing was Baklawa 2 the Future. While it clearly had bits of baklawa inside, the flavor just didn’t deliver. Instead of capturing the delicate balance of crispy phyllo, toasted nuts, and honeyed syrup, it leaned too heavily into sweetness, with an overpowering rosewater taste that drowned out everything else. It felt more like a floral chocolate than a baklawa-inspired creation.

As indulgent as FIX chocolate bars are, the mini versions made them even more enjoyable and easier to eat. The Mini Heroes Box offered a more balanced, manageable experience without the overwhelming richness of a full bar.

But at AED 189 (USD 51.46 / EGP 2,588), the price feels disproportionately high – especially considering the entire box is about the same size as a single full-sized bar.

If FIX ever offered mini versions of all their bars at a more reasonable price, it would make their premium chocolates far more accessible and allow customers to explore multiple flavors without breaking the bank.

Verdict: Is FIX Dessert Chocolatier’s Original ‘Dubai Chocolate’ Worth It?

What makes FIX stand out is how it reimagines flavors familiar to Middle Eastern palates. Knafeh, baklawa, pistachios, and pecans – ingredients often found in traditional desserts – are transformed into something entirely new. This also is not a mass-produced, off-the-shelf chocolate bar – it’s a handcrafted, fresh, and innovative dessert that challenges what chocolate can be. FIX even recommends consuming within three days and keeping it refrigerated, a testament to its quality and freshness.

So, is FIX Dessert Chocolatier’s ‘Dubai Chocolate’ worth the hype? Absolutely – but perhaps not frequently. While FIX’s ‘Dubai Chocolate’ is a unique and luxurious treat, its expensive nature and short shelf life mean it’s not something most people will consume regularly. Instead, it is best enjoyed as a special indulgence – a dessert to be savored every now and then, rather than an everyday luxury.

So, if you find yourself in Dubai at the right time (and manage to secure an order), treat yourself to a FIX chocolate bar. Just don’t expect it to last long – that is, if you manage to get your hands on one before they sell out.